Gas prices continue rising higher statewide, nationwide

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Gas prices continue a steady climb, just like we’ve seen over the past month.

Triple-A reported the average price for a gallon of gas in Mississippi is $3.33 a gallon.

That’s higher than yesterday and certainly higher than the $2.95 we were paying a month ago.

The average price for a gallon of regular in Alabama is at $3.45.

Right now, the national average is more than $3.80 a gallon.

