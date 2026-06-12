General Atomics unveils expansion at Lee County plant

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – With the push of a button, Senator Roger Wicker started the production line at Mistick Village.

“I love a groundbreaking, but the fact we have had 14 expansions is amazing, it means the product, the most sophisticated defense products are being done right here and over and over again, this company believes in us,” Sen. Wicker said.

Senator Wicker led a delegation on a tour of the General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems plant, where its new advanced munitions production line was unveiled. The goal is to use advanced technology to shorten delivery timelines for the U S military and other clients.

Under Secretary of War Michael Duffey says it’s vital to have production systems that can quickly meet the demands of the U S military and its warriors in the field.

‘This is truly the cutting edge in the defense industrial base. For the first time in a long time, we have a near-peer adversary who can produce at scale. ” The leadership of Senator Wicker, General Atomics making the investments we need to modernize how we manufacture so we can deliver at speed and volume to maintain war-fighting advantage, and it is happening right here in Tupelo,” said Undersecretary of War Michael Duffey.

General Atomics has secured a contract with the US Army to demonstrate a long-range maneuvering projectile under the Extended Range Artillery Projectile program, known as ERAP for short.

Community Development Foundation President David Rumbarger says the economic investment by General Atomics helps fuel a regional economic impact.

“The types of jobs General Atomics does, cutting-edge jobs in manufacturing, some automated, some are craftsmanship, ICC has been a great partner, Three Rivers, the company has to make a commitment, and we are delighted with the opportunity right in front of us,” Rumbarger said.

This expansion and investment further solidifies Northeast Mississippi’s role in the national supply chain. And by manufacturing these advanced weapons, GA is not only supporting US warfighters overseas, but also bringing massive economic activity to the region.

Over the past 20 years, General Atomics has invested $1 billion in its defense manufacturing and production related facilities in the region.

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