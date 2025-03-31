Golden Triangle Airport looks at new land for future development

GOLDEN TRIANGLE REGION, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Regional Airport is looking to spread its wings, and it’s going to its partner communities for help.

The airport is eyeing 109 acres adjacent to the runway for possible future development. The price tag is going to be close to $2 million.

GTRA has secured an FAA grant for one million. Now, it’s looking to local governments to secure a loan for the rest.

Today, at a special-call meeting, airport Executive Director Matt Dowell and Betsy Young from The LINK made their case to the Columbus City Council.

As a 25% stakeholder in the airport, Columbus would be responsible for that portion of the 10-year, $1.1 million loan.

The options were to pay the amount over the life of the loan or pay the city’s $275,000 share up-front and save about 100 thousand dollars in interest.

The Council voted unanimously to go with the upfront payment.

Starkville Aldermen approved their city’s share at a meeting last week.

