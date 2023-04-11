Gorgeous weather sticks around through mid-week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Nice & quiet weather continues through Wednesday. Slightly more unsettled weather takes shape Thursday into the weekend.

TUESDAY: High pressure builds in from the northeast, resulting in more sunshine and quiet weather!

TUESDAY NIGHT: Calm wind and a clear sky once again will allow temperatures to easily drop into the middle 40s – more free A/C!

WEDNESDAY: The day starts chilly but warms nicely into the mid and upper 70s by afternoon. Clouds may increase late in the day as an area of low pressure inches closer to the Gulf Coast.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers remain likely as an area of low pressure drifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico. The exact angle/track of this will dictate where the heaviest and steadiest rain will fall, so stay tuned for further updates as higher resolution model data arrive.

FRIDAY: Clouds may linger behind Thursday’s system, but little to no rain is expected outside a few sprinkles.

WEEKEND: A brief but substantial warm-up is on the way Saturday as highs bounce back into the lower 80s ahead of a stronger system. While storm energy and moisture look favorable, wind shear remains unimpressive at this point. A few strong to severe storms are possible along the MS River Saturday afternoon, but they should be in a weakening phase by I-55. We’ll watch trends to see if anything changes. Still, scattered showers and weakening storms are expected Saturday night. Most of this should clear up Sunday!