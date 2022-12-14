Grenada Police ask for public’s help locating missing man

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Grenada Police and the family of a missing man are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

Corey Riley was last seen Sunday, December 4 at a home on Van Dorn Street in Grenada.

According to his sister, Riley left the home at 2 p.m. to go to the store and hasn’t been seen since.

Corey Riley is 6 feet 1 inch and weighs about 180 pounds.

He was wearing black pants, black shoes, and a grey jacket.

Corey is known to frequent the Family Dollar, Circle K, and Grocery Basket.

If you have any information on Corey Riley, please call the Grenada Police Department at (662) 226-1211.

