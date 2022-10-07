Health experts warn of the dangers of vaping among teens

ATLANTA, Ga. (WCBI) – The CDC reports that 2.5 million youth have used E-cigarette flavored products in 2022.

Health experts with the FDA say E-cigarettes and other vaping products threaten the health of teens and other young people.

According to the study released by the FDA, more than 14% of high schoolers and more than 3% of middle schoolers say they have used an E-cigarette in the last month.

The director of the CDC’s office on smoking and health says the work is far from over to keep tobacco products out of the hands of America’s youth.

