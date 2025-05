Highway 50 East shut down after a gas leak in the area

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A gas line repair shuts down a busy Lowndes County highway.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes says an Atmos Energy line ruptured or was damaged at a home around noon today, on May 29.

The company asked firefighters to stand by while repairs were being made.

In addition to shutting down Highway 50 East, just past Lehmberg Road, two homes were evacuated as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

