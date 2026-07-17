Hot Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Hot and muggy conditions are sticking around into the weekend.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A couple of isolated showers are possible this evening, although most of us will stay dry throughout the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s overnight.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will be very hot. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper-90’s both days, with heat index values over 100 degrees both days. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors during the afternoon and evening hours. Isolated showers are possible both days, although most of us will be soaking in the sunshine.

NEXT WEEK: Heat will continue to build throughout the area. Highs will remain in the 90’s and low-100’s, with isolated showers possible each day.