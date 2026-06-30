Hottest Day Of The Week Today!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- High temperatures expect to approach close to the 100 degree mark today as heat alerts remain for Tuesday and extend out to Wednesday.

TODAY: Another very steamy but dry day for Tuesday as highs are expected to close in around 98 which would make it the hottest day of the year so far! The Heat Advisory in place is due to heat index values approaching close to 108 for the second day in a row. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks indoors to cool off when needed!

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will decrease quickly to mostly clear conditions. Lows dropping down to the mid 70s once again.

WHEN WILL RAIN CHANCES RETURN: Isolated rain chances will begin starting Wednesday afternoon and continue on as we head into the 4th of July weekend as the high pressure that has been keeping a lid on storm development continues to move away to the northeast. This is a double edge sword however as these storms can provide some relief in dropping temperatures, but they also increase humidity values after its passage and therefore increase heat indices.