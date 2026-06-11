Hottest Day Of The Week Today!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today marks our last dry day of the week, but the comes at the cost of extremely hot conditions!

TODAY: High pressure remains in the area for one last day keeping mostly sunny conditions. This will lead to temperatures sky rocketing into the mid 90s, with feel like temperatures approaching near 100! Stay well hydrated today!

TONIGHT: Clouds will increase during the predawn hours early Friday morning. Lows will stay warm, only dropping down to 74.

VERY RAINY PATTERN AHEAD: Highs will stay in the low 90s through this weekend with rain chances returning back in the forecast. It starts on Friday as a cold front will push through the area with isolated showers ahead of the front during the morning and scattered thunderstorms during the afternoons. The best window for widespread rain will be Sunday-Tuesday, as a very slow moving front plus tropical moisture couple together to create heavy and long lasting storm activity with flash flooding being a potential concern early next week.