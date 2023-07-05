HSFT Stop #10: Nanih Waiya

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Nanih Waiya is making the move back to 1A after spending the last two seasons feeling outnumbered in class 2A.

“They had subs, every 2A team. They probably had 50 people to our 20,” senior quarterback Eli Stanton said. “We just had to keep going and going and going. It made us tougher and better.”

The Warriors combined for just four wins during their time in 2A. But in the five seasons before making the jump, Nanih Waiya won at least 10 games each season.

“It was rough,” senior wide receiver Jake Vick said. “Everybody was faster in 2A. There were a lot more people than us. I think we’ll be ready this year.”

Now that they’re back in familiar territory, they’re ready to get to work. Head coach James Courtney said it will help the Warriors to already be familiar with many of the opponents after having played them.

“It is the way it should be,” Courtney said. “We’ve got some really good teams and coaches in our league. We know it’s going to be an extremely challenging year as far as we’ve got to bring our best each and every day.”

Nanih Waiya is a program with a championship pedigree — boasting two state championships and nine district titles. This group of Warriors is ready to get back to that level of success.

“They definitely have seen what their cousins and brothers have done and they strive to do that. They worked just as hard as those guys worked. It just boils down to circumstances and just things that are out of their control. But they’re going to continue to work hard and play to our standard,” Courtney said.