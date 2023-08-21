HSFT Stop 57: Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- A few days before the start of last season, Columbus quarterback Jaquavous Bankhead tore his ACL and missed the season. Now, he’s healthy and ready to go.

“It was hard at first, going to therapy and stuff. When I got cleared, it’s been on ever since,” Bankhead said.

“We’re proud of Jaquavous, he did a great job attacking rehab,” head coach Josh Pulphus said. “We’re excited about him, we were excited about him last year. Everything happens for a reason and God saw a plan for him to come back and be ready.”

The Falcons powered through after a tough start last year and ended up making the playoffs. It makes Bankhead even more excited about this year and he has a chip on his shoulder.

“I’m hungry, I only got one year to play and I got injured when I was supposed to start last year so I’m ready,” Bankhead said.

With reclassifications, Columbus has moved from 5A to 6A and will enter an entirely new region. One that includes Callaway, Neshoba Central, Vicksburg, Ridgeland and Warren Central. All of those teams besides Ridgeland made the playoffs last year.

“We can’t complain about the cards we were dealt, just have to play the cards,” Pulphus said. “It’ll be a competitive football region, tougher than last year but we’re excited about the opportunity.”

The Falcons season gets started Friday at Houston.