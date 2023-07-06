HSFT Stop #11: Hamilton Lions

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) — Hamilton football had one of it’s best seasons in school history last year. Going 12-1, changing the losing culture that surrounded the Lions for far too long.

“Prior to last year Hamilton hadn’t had a winning season in nine years, hadn’t had a district championship in 36 years,” head coach Wade Tackett said. “We feel like we broke that habit of losing and learned how to win.”

The seniors led the way for the Lions last season. This year’s upperclassmen learned from them and are ready to build on their foundation.

“This group is just carrying on the torch that was given to them from last years seniors,” Tackett said. “They haven’t skipped a beat. They know what the standard is and they know they’ll be held to that standard no matter what.”

The players have embraced having the torch passed to them.

“The seniors left some big shoes to fill,” senior defensive tackle Rokelle Cox said. “We got to push through this season, everybody been working hard so I see us getting there again, going even farther this time, chasing a ring.”

Hamilton loves it’s football the community comes out to support the Lions each and every year which made last years success even more special.

“The fans, it was packed out every game,” senior outside linebacker Blake Gosa said. “We felt it, out here we could feel them, could hear them. They showed up just as much as we did.”

Teams have a different feeling when they see Hamilton on their schedule this season. Everyone knows what the Lions accomplished last season and that they will be a force to be reckoned with once again.

“They enjoy having a target on their back instead of being looked at as the little brother or a homecoming game,” Tackett said. “They also understand that this year isn’t last years team and that they have to make their own mark.”

The Lions want to prove that last years undefeated regular season was not a fluke. It is now the expectation that the entire team is working day in and day out to achieve.

“I feel like we could get another 11-0 regular season and get back on that path we were on, winning every game,” Gosa said.

The first chance to get back on that path is August 25th when Hamilton hits the road to take on Biggersville.