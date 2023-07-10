HSFT Stop #14: Calhoun City

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) — The football season is still over a month away but Calhoun City football has it’s sights set on the first game of the season.

“I think about it every day,” senior linebacker Jaxon Cook said. “I prepare for it every day. That’s what it is all about.”

August 25th can’t get here soon enough for Calhoun City.

“I can’t wait man, this is what I’ve been dreaming of,” senior running back Majah Mays said. “This is my last ride.”

The Wildcats are coming off of a second round playoff exit. They have come to expect deeper runs in the post season and that’s the motivation for this year.

“The past two years we haven’t been where we want to be,” senior middle linebacker Jeff Porter Moore said. “It wasn’t Calhoun City football. As seniors we are trying to work hard and give motivation and let the underclassmen know this ain’t how we play football. We are trying to take an extra step forward and leave a legacy.”

The Calhoun City community is a family. Head coach M.D. Jennings is entering his 4th year at the helm for the Wildcats. He is a graduate of Calhoun City and spent four years in the NFL. Now his goal is to teach and inspire the next generation.

“It means a lot being able to come home and coach these guys up and teach them the right way on and off the field,” Jennings said. “It’s more to it than just the X’s and O’s, just trying to raise them up and teach them to be better young men.”

Jennings love for his home town is something special, and each of his players have a similar feeling.

“Pride, it’s just a place I can’t turn away from,” Cook said. “I represent my hometown for the rest of my life. It’s just the way we play the game, it’s more than just a game here.”

The Wildcats played for a state title just three seasons ago, making it back to the title would make everyone in the city proud, those in the stands and those who aren’t able to be there.

“I think it would mean a lot,” Cook said. “Individual it would be special to me because my dad is currently deployed. He is not going to be able to watch me play my senior year of football. That’s my biggest motivation, I try not to take anything for granted to get to that point, you know I have high hopes.”

Calhoun City kicks off the season at home against Coffeeville.