HSFT Stop #15: Bruce

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) — Bruce football has had a rough couple of past seasons. But now, under new head coach Chuck Darbonne, the Trojans are ready to turn things around.

“He came in and showed us things we hadn’t really been used to,” senior Chris Ford. “I feel like it’s really working toward our advantage this year.”

One way Darbonne is helping his squad get better every day is through competition.

“We try to make everything into a competition with winners and losers,” Darbonne said. “These guys have really bought into it and really bought into the competition.”

This Trojans squad is led by a group of motivated upperclassmen who want to experience winning before graduating. Bruce is coming off two consecutive one-win seasons, so the team is trying to get back to the winning tradition.

“There’s a lot of people that want Bruce High School to be really good again,” Darbonne said.

Bruce opens its season at home versus South Pontotoc on Aug. 25.