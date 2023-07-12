HSFT Stop #17: Amory Panthers

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) — Amory has been fighting through adversity since March 24th when the town was hit by an EF-3 tornado. The football facilities were destroyed but that isn’t stopping the perineal powerhouse Panthers from preparing for the 2023 season.

“We waited a long time to finally get back out here, we had to do it a little different because of the tornado but that doesn’t matter we still came out here and were ready to work,” senior wide receiver Elijah Spratt said.

In the hardest of times, the Panthers proved just how much they care for one another on and off the field.

“It just showed we are more than just a team, we’re a family,” senior middle linebacker Nathaniel Walker said. “Everybody checked up on everybody the same day it hit. All my teammates were checking up on me to make sure I was safe because my power went out and I couldn’t even get out of my house and my whole team was just checking up on me. So I think the tornado honestly, it might’ve been a disaster but it was a miracle at the same time because it brought us all together more.”

For a moment, the game took a backseat. The team focused on making sure their teammates and neighbors were okay and serving the community.

“If there was someone in the team that needed help they would let the team know and they would help,” senior offensive lineman Anfernee Glenn said. “We are just looking out for people in our neighborhood because the same way we try to give back to them they give back to us because without community we wouldn’t be a team.”

“It’s like a little saying we got, Amory strong,” Spratt said. Everybody comes together as a community and helps out. We’ve got each other’s back.”

The Panthers are currently practicing at the middle school and will be playing home games in Tupelo but they are taking the challenges in stride.

“We don’t let that stop us, I still feel like we will be a state championship contending team,” senior offensive lineman Kobe Williams said. “All our games will be on the road, that’s another difficult task but we aren’t going to let that stop us.”

Football means so much to the Amory community, the team knows that another deep playoff run can bring the town together as it continues to rebuild.

“We have an opportunity for our team to rally,” head coach Brooks Dampeer said. “Sports does that in every way for a lot of people to look at the positive things and not worry about what we don’t have but look what we can work forward to and how we can represent our community and make them proud.”

Amory kicks off its season on August 25th against Pontotoc.