HSFT Stop #18: East Webster



Maben, Miss. (WCBI)- The Wolverines past two seasons have each ended with a one-point playoff loss. In 2021, they fell to Leflore County 14-13 in the third round. Last season, East Webster fell just short to Baldwyn 21-20 in the first round.

“Some years, the ball bounces your way every time and some years the ball never bounces your way and last year was one of those years where the ball never bounced our way,” head coach Ron Price said.

“That playoff loss stings and we’ve been very focused on getting back and trying to rewrite what we did in the playoffs,” senior offensive/defensive lineman Jeb Sisk said.

Price, who is entering his seventh season as the Wolverines’ head coach, said his team is ready to get over that playoff hump. East Webster will use last year’s playoff loss as motivation this season. They’re making the jump from 2A to 3A but have a big class of 15 seniors. The Wolverines also have experience under center as Kaleb Warnock is entering his third year as starting quarterback.

“You always feel good when you bring that guy back going into the season,” Price said. “It puts you ahead of the game and the key for him is to improve on last year and stay healthy so hopefully he can do those things. Kaleb does a tremendous job running the football and I believe he rushed for over 1,500 yards last year but we have a lot of skill guys who are weapons this year and we need to distribute the ball to the open guy.”

East Webster opens its season with a Thursday night showdown against Eupora on August 24th.