HSFT Stop #20: Heritage Academy Patriots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Heritage Academy is once again dealing with coaching turnover. Tobias Smith is the third Patriot’s coach in as many years, but the team is taking the change in stride.

“It hasn’t been too hard new plays and stuff like that but all-around he’s like every other coach,” senior safety Noah Madan said. “He pushes us really hard and I really like him as a coach.”

Smith was the junior high coach at Heritage in 2018. After stints as an assistant at West Lowndes, Amory and Mississippi Delta Community College he has returned to Heritage as a first-time head coach. The returning players are making it easy on him.

“This has been so good because the players work so hard,” Smith said. “It makes my job easier because the guys come in and work hard and do everything I ask them to do.”

Heritage’s season ended last year in the semifinals. It was another successful season but that last loss still leaves a bad taste in the Patriot’s mouths.

“Seeing that scoreboard the last year, that’s been in my head replaying all throughout this summer workouts and driving myself to be better every day,” senior cornerback Cameron Kid said.

Falling just short last season is making the team work even harder in the off-season.

“It makes me really want to get after it and I love these guys and I’m really excited to see where this season goes it’s going to be amazing,” junior quarterback Thompson Regimbal said.

With all of the roster turnover, the Patriots are flying under the radar but the guys in the building are confident they can make another run at a state title.

“The confidence comes from the work they’ve done over the past and the way you keep it going is you work hard at it,” Smith said. “A lot of the guys are inexperienced but by the way the guys work you couldn’t tell it.”

The team stresses brotherhood, and the senior class can’t wait to get back on the field and play as a team for one last season.

“I can’t even start it means everything, going out and competing with the same guys as last year, especially after seeing that score last year,” Kid said. “I’m just ready to get back after it.”

Heritage will start its season at home on August 11th against Hartfield Academy.