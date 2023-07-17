HSFT Stop #21: Caledonia

Caledonia, Miss. (WCBI)- Michael Kelly has done a great job turning the football program around in his seven seasons as head coach of Caledonia. But now his team’s new district is headlined with Houston, who advanced to the north half title game and the team that beat the Hilltoppers en route to becoming the 4A state champion- Louisville. It also includes Kosciusko and Greenwood.

“Hope we got some frequent flyer miles because we have to go all the way to Greenwood and Kosciusko,” Kelly said. “Think we made someone mad in the state office since the number 1 and 2 teams in 4A are in our division. But I’m a competitor and if you asked me five years ago I would’ve been scared to death. I’m not scared of who we play now with the kids that we’ve got playing.”

Caledonia is also working through it’s quarterback situation as the Cavaliers look to replace three-year starter Daniel Wilburn.

“We got about three or four guys under center right now, two of them will compete in fall camp to see who will take the snaps. We have some really competitive guys competing right now to see who will be under center,” Kelly said.

“When you lose one, you have to reload and have full confidence. When you put your confidence in them, they’ll have confidence and will win games,” senior linebacker and receiver Avery Hodge said.

The Cavaliers have an average-sized class of seniors with 12. The team and coaching staff is confident they can get back to their 11-win ways through their talented youth and identity.

“We have a lot of young kids and as long as they step up and we lead them right they will fit in perfectly,” senior linebacker Shepherd Donald said.

“You have to be tough to play for us. The young men who make it have proven their point,” Kelly said. “They will be great men when they leave here, great husbands and fathers. I’m OK if we never have 20 seniors, I would like it but I’m OK if we don’t because the ones who make it have proven themselves to me and this school.”

The Cavaliers’ schedule opens up with a battle at Nettleton on August 25th.