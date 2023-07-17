HSFT Stop #22: Oak Hill Academy

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — Last year, the Oak Hill Academy football team went 4-6. But the Raiders could’ve added a few more games to the win column if they had played all the way through the final whistle. Head coach Bill Rosenthal said his team has to figure out how to finish games this year.

“Last year it was just like we’d quit after halftime and they’d come back and just beat us by a touchdown. And we’d have the lead before halftime,” senior Dalton Wooten said. “But this year I think we’re going to finish and make it pretty far.”

Led by their linemen, the Raiders aren’t going to give up as easily this year. And that work starts in the offseason.

“We had great participation this summer in the weight room,” Rosenthal said. “I don’t think any of those guys have missed one or two days since school has been out. So they’ve been here and shown up.”

The 14 seniors on the team want to close out their high school careers on a high note, so they are ready to give it everything they’ve got this season.

“We have had a bad habit of quitting the past few years and this season, this team has shown a lot of grit. Especially in the weight room,” senior Elliott Shaw said.