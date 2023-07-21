HSFT Stop #23: Booneville

Booneville, Miss. (WCBI)- Scott Brown is entering his first year as Booneville’s head football coach. He has two decades of coaching experience, including a successful six-year stint running the football program at Wilson high school in Alabama.

Now, Brown is back home. He was Booneville’s quarterback in 1990- the year they won their first state title.

“Knowing the community, expectations and what Booneville football is all about gives me an edge in knowing where we want this program to go and continue to go,” Brown said.

“He’s a great coach and pushed everyone towards the right direction and not the wrong direction. Some people have needed that,” senior outside linebacker Tapp Fraiser said.

15 seniors return for Booneville. Brown says it isn’t a big class, but a quality class. Junior quarterback Noah Gillon returns and is expected to take a step forward after being thrown into the fire last season.

“Now I have a lot of experience and I’m confident in myself and these guys. I feel confident we’ll be good this year,” Gillon said.

“He’s done so much from a leadership standpoint and sometimes when your best players are also your hardest workers, you can be special as a team,” Brown said.

Booneville softball has won three straight state titles. Both Blue Devil boys and girls basketball teams have gone back-to-back as well. Brown says that success has been helpful.

“I learn a lot from our softball coach and our basketball coach who is also our AD just on the way they handle their business and do things,” Brown said. “It’s a blessing to be able to sit down and talk culture with them.”

Booneville takes on Corinth in its opener.