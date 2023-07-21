HSFT Stop #25: Nettleton

NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI) — The Nettleton Tigers put together just their second winning season in a decade last year. Both of those came under head coach John Keith.

“It’s a a situation where we’re starting to expect to have success,” Keith said.

Now the next step for the Tigers is making it past the first round of the playoffs.

“We’re going to come out here practice hard get better and try to go farther than we did last year,” senior Kylin Gillard said.

Reclassification has given Nettleton’s division a different look as the schedule won’t feature games against teams like Amory or Noxubee County anymore.

“Our division did change a good bit. Us and Aberdeen are still left and then everything else kind of shifted around,” Keith said. “As far as that goes, we talked about what we want to accomplish. But really our first goal is just week one and getting better each week.”

This Tiger team will be led by skill position players and upperclassmen. Nettleton hosts Caledonia on Aug. 25 to kick off the season.