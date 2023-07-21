HSFT Stop #26: Mooreville Troopers

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mooreville football could not get anything rolling last year. The troopers went 0-10 with a young group in 4A. Last year’s struggles taught this season’s team valuable lessons on preparing.

“We were very young last year and I feel like everybody is going to know all the plays a lot better,” junior quarterback Brody Thompson said.

The entire team can feel a change coming this year.

“A lot of difference from the people out here last year,” junior linebacker Brooks Vanlandingham said. “Everybody is going to say we are a year older, but we got a year better.”

Reclassification has given the Troopers renewed hope, they drop down to 3A where the team believes it can have more success.

“It gives us a lot of confidence, we didn’t have a lot of kids to be playing 4A football so we are a lot more confident,” senior wide receiver Tull Cannon said.

The team knows it will be playing other schools that a much closer to them in size which has created a more fun environment to practice in this summer.

“That has helped the morale,” head coach Jimmy Young said. “These boys have been playing towns and cities that have Wal-Marts and et cetera we just now got a dollar tree and family dollar so there is a big difference between us and those cats so we are looking forward to playing other teams that just have dollar generals.”

Other teams may see Mooreville as an easy win, however, the Troopers relish the role as the underdog.

Even after a disappointing season last year, the guys can’t wait to get back underneath the Friday night lights.

“I can’t even explain man, we are all jumping, I’m so ready,” Vanlandingham said.

Mooreville gets its season rolling August 25th against Hatley.