HSFT Stop #27: Choctaw County

Ackerman, Miss. (WCBI)- Dillon Mitchell can’t wait for fall since it will be his first season as Choctaw County’s head football coach. He comes to Ackerman after spending last season as Northeast Lauderdale’s head coach

“I will show up and lead the charge. I will set the tone each day with a great work ethic and I have great coaches who will do the job as well and we’re excited about it,” Mitchell said.

“He’s an amazing coach. He’s energetic, confident and very humble. We’re glad to have him,” senior linebacker Jaedin Thames said.

Mitchell inherited a great group of talented kids including Caleb Cunningham. The junior wide receiver is a five-star prospect according to 247Sports and has 19 offers headlined by Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime player,” Mitchell said. “You don’t have these types of kids every year and we will go where he goes. He’ll have to be the right kind of person and that’s what I am super proud of him for. He’s a great young man and it’s not about him. He’s not a selfish guy and he wants to show up, he wants to work and it’s a blessing having him on our team”.

The Chargers will jump from 2A to 3A this year but with Cunningham’s leadership, approximately 18 seniors, KJ Cork returning as quarterback and a good culture, they believe they can have a special season.

“We been working all summer, even the coaching staff who has been working harder than we have,” senior linebacker and defensive end Braxton Schumaker said. “I believe we will make a deep run in the playoffs”

The Chargers open the season August 25th at home against Clarkdale.