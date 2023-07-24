HSFT Stop #29: Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Miss (WCBI) — There is a different feel at Water Valley practices this summer. Clint Faust is taking over as the Blue Devils’ head coach after spending a total of 16 years as an assistant. The team can feel a difference from the past few years.

“It’s more intense you know he gets you more pumped and ready to play,” senior running back Jaden Morgan said. “We’re learning new stuff and everything, new plays, new defense so yeah I’m excited.”

It isn’t a question- practices will be tough and the Blue Devils will always be prepared. Faust also knows his team needs to enjoy the work if they are going to be successful.

“A lot of intensity and excitement,” Faust said. “I want the guys to come out Friday night prepared but it’s a game we are going to have fun.”

This mentality has helped the players grow a strong bond.

“He’s like a brother to me, he’s a great leader, he pushes us hard so I love him for that,” senior outside linebacker Will Embry said.

After graduating a large senior class last year there are big holes to fill but the younger guys are eager to prove that they can help the team advance further in the playoffs than the last couple of seasons.

“We got a lot of different guys that are going to play different roles,” Faust said. “I think they are excited about ‘hey it’s my turn.’ They are hopefully going to take that step forward to help us get out of that first, second round exit.”

The Devils want to reward the community for its unwavering support with a deep playoff run, and they don’t take that responsibility lightly.

“This is the pride of Water Valley right here, everybody loves football,” Embry said. “We’re the Valley boys.”

One last season wearing the Water Valley uniform means everything to the seniors,

“I’ve been playing football all my life and wearing this I take pride in that and I wear it everywhere I go,” Morgan said.

And everywhere coach Faust goes he is reminded of what his squad means to the town.

“This is a football community,” Faust said. “It’s great to go around town and hit up people and have them ask about different players or about a game in the past or how practice is going or how workouts are going in there.”

It’s just over a month away but the first game of the season is already on everyone’s mind.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, that first kickoff, that first feel,” Morgan said. “You’re nervous but then you’re ready to play and show people how hard you’re working.”

Water Valley gets its season started August 25th against Independence.