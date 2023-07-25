HSFT Stop #30: Louisville

Louisville, Miss. (WCBI)- Louisville topped Mendenhall in December 17-14 to bring home another 4A state title- the 11th in program history. It’s also their second in three years, but the team is far from complacent.

“They came up with the hashtag ‘Turn up for 12′”, head coach Tyrone Shorter said. “I said we should run with it. They are turnt up, ready to go and they want to put that 12th gold ball in the trophy case”.

Only three football teams in Mississippi have won 11 state championships- South Panola, West Point and Louisville.

“I told our guys it isn’t a competition between South Panola, West Point and us. We need to do us, focus on us and focus on the tradition of this program,” Shorter said. “We need to make sure we’re doing what we are supposed to do.”

“Seeing that West Point has as many state titles that we have makes me want to beat them in everything that we do,” senior receiver and cornerback Jykevious Goss said.

Louisville is in a good position to get that 12th state title this year. The Wildcats return 15 starters including eight on defense, seven on offense, the entire offensive line and quarterback Xavier Hunt. In 12 seasons of being a head coach dating back to 2011, Tyrone Shorter has won six state championships- four with Noxubee County and two with Louisville. Despite all the success, he keeps that edge

“Friday nights and playing in front of a sellout crowd is what it’s all about. If I ever lose that drive then it is time to step away but right now that drive is there. Can’t wait for the 25th to play against West Point”.