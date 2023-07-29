HSFT Stop #34: North Pontotoc

ECRU, Miss. (WCBI) — When asked about what to expect from North Pontotoc football this season, senior right tackle Case Young put it best:

“A better record than 3-7.”

After a 2-0 start, the Vikings dropped their next seven games. The 2022 season gave them plenty to learn from.

“Of course, nobody wants to lose. But you learn a lot about everybody’s character. You learn a lot about who your friends are. You learn a lot about who’s there come thick or thin. In the long run, it does make you more resilient,” head coach Andy Crotwell said.

The Vikings battled through injuries last season, especially among the wide receivers and defensive backs.

“I missed half of the year last year with an injury,” senior wide receiver Tyler Pickens said. “I’m looking to come back for a big senior year. I feel like we’re gonna bounce back from last year. I’m pretty confident in our team.”

The depth and experience North Pontotoc has at the receiver and linemen positions gives this group confidence in turning things around.

“There are plenty of things to be excited about. The biggest thing to be excited about is that our kids show up and they work hard,” Crotwell said.

North Pontotoc opens its season at home against Okolona on Aug. 25.