HSFT Stop #35: New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) — New Albany is coming off of a solid season. Going 7-4, falling in the first round of the playoffs. This year expectations are much higher.

“We’ve been putting in that work all summer,” senior wide receiver Kaleb Shumpert said. “I feel like we got a lot of skill players this year and we’re shooting for state. I think we are going to put New Albany on the map this year.”

Everyone on the team feels that something different is in the air at practice.

“I think this summer we’ve had a little bit more buy-in than we’ve had in the past,” head coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Our attendance has been up, these guys are doing a good job of waking up in the morning and being here day in and day out. We know that success and dedication is going to pay off this fall.”

The coaches aren’t the only people who notice the team buying in. The team leaders see the underclassmen showing up each and every day.

“The workouts we have way better numbers and people are just having fun out here,” senior linebacker Jack Keener said. “It’s not like it’s a necessity to show up people are just doing it because they love football.”

4A is absolutely stacked with powerhouses but New Albany believes it will be able to compete every week.

“There is a lot of talent this year,” Stubblefield said. “This team there is a good mix of young guys and older guys with good leadership qualities that is going to put a good product out on the field. They’re going to walk out there and be able to compete athletically and have a chance to be a really successful team.”

The team knows that a breakout season would mean something to more than just the guys in the locker room. They are representing the town of New Albany with pride.

“That ‘N-A’ on their chest, on their shorts there is a lot of pride there,” Stubblefield said. “Every football player in the state wants to bring that pride back to their hometown and that’s no different here. Those guys want the community to be proud of them and want to put a good product on the field.”

It’s clear that there is a strong sense of belief in the building at New Albany and the Bulldogs can’t wait to get on the field and show the state what they’re all about.

“It’s going to be surreal it’s going to feel so good man, being back on the field it’s going to be great,” senior lineman Ethan Cathey said.

The Bulldogs start their season August 25th at home against Saltillo.