HSFT Stop #39: Belmont

Belmont, Miss. (WCBI)- Belmont football is moving up from 2A to 3A and despite being one of the smaller 3A teams and having a new coach, the Cardinals will be ready to fight.

Michael Jackson spent 19 years as a head football coach in Alabama at Buckhorn, Russellville, and Red Bay. After spending the last few seasons as an assistant at Mantachie, he’s now Belmont’s head coach. The players have been pleased so far.

“It’s been different. Lot more hard work put in in the weight room, on the field and more conditioning,” senior quarterback Brayden Hodum said.

Besides the head and defensive line coaches, the rest of the coaching staff is returning this year. It has made the transition much easier for Jackson.

“It’s been huge. They helped get everything going and they know all the kids and routines around here,” Jackson said. “Without them, I would’ve been kind of lost. It’s always difficult but it would’ve been more difficult without this kind of a staff.”

Another thing that has helped the transition is quarterback Brayden Hodum returning. The senior has impressed his coaches.

“He has a lot of upside and the things he’s doing right now have the potential of putting us in a really good situation,” Jackson said. “We will continue improving and adding stuff as we go. By the time we get halfway through the season, we will be doing different stuff than right now as the guys learn.”

The season starts August 25th at Smithville, but Belmont will take it one day at a time but the motivation is clear.

“The community is really into it, the spirit and school are into it. I love the atmosphere and we want to go out and play hard, be disciplined, and represent our school and community.”