HSFT Stop #4: Okolona

Okolona, Miss. (WCBI) — Anthony Watt took over as head coach at Okolona last year. In his first season with the Chieftains, he led them to hosting a playoff game. Although the season ended in the first round, his players sure learned a lot from the year.

“I think it was eye opening,” Watt said. “I think our kids see now that you can accomplish anything. All you’ve got to do is have a little bit of faith.”

The Chieftains got off to a rough start last year — dropping their first four games of the season. But Watt wants to face tough opponents to kick things off and will continue to do so this season.

“We want to schedule a few hard games up front so when we get in the playoffs we mimic the road that other teams we’re facing in the playoffs have,” Watt said. “It’s just up to our guys to come out and perform and live up to the expectation.”

Now that Watt’s squad has gotten a taste of hosting a playoff game, they’re eager to win one.

“Last year, it was our first playoff game in a long time — like four, five years. So we just hope to come back and get some more home games, keep winning them go down and win the championship,” senior Solomon Buchanan said.

While Watt wants to accomplish the same goals of winning district and hopefully the state championship, he doesn’t want the team to look too far ahead.

“My biggest thing is coming into this season I didn’t want to skip any steps,” Watt said. “We want to hit on everything and not leave any stone unturned, so when we go into the playoffs we won’t have any regrets.”

Okolona starts its season on the road at North Pontotoc on Aug. 25.