HSFT Stop #41: Hebron Christian Academy

PHEBA, Miss. (WCBI)- Hebron Christian has struggled to find consistency recently. First year head coach Nate Carr is focused on changing that.

“I wanted to restart a program,” Carr said. “I’ve stressed that to the guys and they school. I feel like we are building something special here. It might not be this year but it’s going to come.”

With a new coach, comes a new scheme. The team is buying into an offense that is more focused on moving the ball through the air.

“A lot more passing which is a lot better for us we think,” junior wide receiver Levi Cantrell said. “We’re better with passing and he’s teaching us more and has become a good coach and a good friend.”

There is a learning curve but the players are embracing the challenge.

“Last year was my first year here and we didn’t have very many pass plays we just ran the ball,” freshman receiver Jacob Potter said. “I feel like passing the ball is something better for us. I think it’s just an easier way, I think everyone likes it more than what we did last year and it’s just something new to learn.”

An 0-10 season took a toll on the Eagles last season. But they are learning from last years struggles and looking forward to having more success in 2023.

“It was really hard last year of course,” Potter said. “The outcomes of last years games weren’t what we wanted but if we work harder as a team, stay consistent I think we will be better off.”

It would be very easy to be discouraged but the players are staying the course and are ready to be a part of the foundations of Hebron Christian football that will be remembered long after they graduate.

“I’ve stressed to them especially to the ninth and eighth graders that this is the group of guys that will be remembered in this program for the change that we’re going to do and their on board with it,” Carr said. “I’ve told the older guys that they are just as vital if not more important because they have stuck it out this long.”

The Eagles kickoff their season August 18th.