HSFT Stop 42: Winston Academy

Louisville, Miss. (WCBI)- While Winston Academy’s 2022 season ended with a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to Adams County Christian in the second round of the playoffs, there are plenty of things the young guys on the team can take away from it.

“Nothing will happen overnight but we have guys who have watched players have success in front of them and we just need them to do it themselves,” head coach Pat Byrd said.

Senior running back and cornerback Omar Scott says the playoff loss has given the team a chip on its shoulder.

The Patriots lost nine starters on defense and will rely heavily on young players. Eight offensive starters return and Braxton Rone, Holder Tidwell and Ben Caperton will compete for the starting quarterback job. The experience surrounding those guys is big.

“We have those guys who have played and it will help make the quarterback, whoever it is, more settled out there,” Byrd said.

Scott is looked at as a leader on the team, a role he embraces.

“I feel good. I am glad they look up to me and it makes me happy,” Scott said.

“Omar is blessed with some ability. The last few years he rested on that ability from time to time,” Byrd said. “I think this year he figured out this is his last hoorah and it’s time to do things right and pay attention to detail and make sure those around him are doing it.”

The Patriots open the season on August 18th against Heritage Academy.