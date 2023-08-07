HSFT Stop #43: Winona

WINONA, Mississippi (WCBI) — Winona football is coming off yet another 10-win season. But the Tigers came up short in the third round of the playoffs.

“We had a good season I guess for some standards,” head coach Joey Tompkins said. “Always want to go farther unless you play in the last game.”

Although the team didn’t bring home a state championship, Winona added to its district championship collection — winning it for the third year in a row.

“The goal is normally higher than winning district,” senior quarterback Chase Richardson said.

Tompkins said he’s not even sure if they mention district championships.

“Everybody’s got an ultimate goal. We just haven’t done the pinnacle of what we want to do,” Tompkins said.

The Tigers have their sights set on going all of the way and have the experience to get them there. They are returning plenty on offense, including senior quarterback Chase Richardson.

“I’m excited to have him back. He’s a great player, but he’s a better young man,” Tompkins said.

Winona starts its season at Newton County on Aug. 25.