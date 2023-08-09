HSFT Stop #45: Victory Christian

Columbus, Miss. (WCBI)- Andrew Pace is entering his second season as Victory Christian’s head football coach. In his first year in the role, the Eagles went 1-6. He says it was a learning experience and feels more comfortable with a year under his belt.

“It was nerve-racking,” Pace said. “Yeah, I coached for a little while when Coach Hamm was the coach here. Becoming the head coach made me realize there were more things that I had to decide. Having a good group of coaches by my side helped me through it all.”

Victory Christian has 17 players for their eight-man squad this season including four seniors. While last year didn’t go as planned, the one victory came at the end of the year- A win over Success Unlimited Academy. The players and coaches believe it’ll give them momentum this year.

“When it was over it showed that it can be done. We can work together and accomplish these things. That’s our goal this year- improve from last year,” Pace said.

“Far as attitude, yeah it’s so much better,” senior quarterback Hayden Huff said. “Lot of these guys are excited to get out there so we’re ready”.

While Pace is hopeful for a better season this time around, his overall goal for the kids won’t change.

“Keeping them together and keeping unity within the group. Not only on the field, you want it off the field too. We’re not just there for them on the field, we’re trying to help them become successful young men in life.”

The Eagles’ season opens up on August 25th against Unity Christian Academy.