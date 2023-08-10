HSFT Stop #46: Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI) — The Aliceville Yellow Jackets are fresh off a 12-2 season where their offense exploded for nearly 44 points a game. But the Jackets’ playoff run ended in the third round of the playoffs.

“It didn’t end like we wanted to,” head coach Grady Griffin said. “We felt like we had a championship team.”

Senior running back Jaboree Jones said he enjoyed the success from last season and is looking forward to having that same success this season — but with a ring this time.

The Jackets have a lot of rebuilding to do, however.

“I already know they’re underestimating us because we lost 19 seniors,” senior safety Davien Jones said.

Griffin said he knows there will be growing pains, so he’s hoping they can work through them sooner rather than later. There is no doubt the talent is there though.

“Aliceville is sitting on hidden acres of diamonds,” Griffin said. “The talent is here. The size is here. The coaching is here.”

And Aliceville has something you can’t teach: a winning mentality.

“They know how to win even when the scoreboard is saying that you’re not going to win,” Griffin said.

Aliceville starts its season at Pickens County on Aug. 25.