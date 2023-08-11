HSFT Stop #47: Sulligent

SULLIGENT, Ala. (WCBI)- Sulligent had a mediocre season last year, finishing 5-5. Brian Gunnels is is taking over as the head coach, hoping to change the culture.

“The history of everything they’ve got here,” Gunnels said. “I’ve lived up the road about 20 minutes my whole life so I’ve listened to it and been around it my whole life so when it became available so I said let’s try and see what we can do with it.”

Gunnels has had no trouble creating a bond with the team in the short time he’s been at Sulligent.

“He’s come in here treating us like family,” treating us like a coach is supposed to, senior defensive end Keegan Shelly said. “I like the offense we are running and we’re going to win some football games.”

With all the uncertainty that comes with a new coach and new system one thing is for sure, the excitement and effort that Gunnels brings will be present every Friday night.

“I’ve been around these guys a couple years now and I just know they will put all they got into it so they’re going to play every down with all of their heart,” senior wide receiver Hunter Wood said.

Everyone is on the same page. Heart is what is keeping the Blue Devils moving forward.

“This is going to be a team that will have heart,” Shelly said. “I’m a senior I’m going to keep them accountable and have heart. When I say have heart we’re going to give it 100 percent 110 percent at that.”

The team is confident that it can make a playoff birth and the Devils can’t wait to start the season. It all starts August 25th, and there is nothing like getting under the Friday night lights.

“There is no better feeling than a Friday night hardly,” Gunnels said. “You have kids and all that stuff but other than that and getting married Friday night lights is it.”

Sulligent kicks off the regular season against Oakman.