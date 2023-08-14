HSFT Stop #49: Lamar County

VERNON, Ala. (WCBI) — Lamar County football is looking to put a 2022 season riddled with inconsistencies behind them.

“The season was kind of a roller coaster,” head coach Robbie Bradford said. “It was definitely a battle last year.”

This season, the Bulldogs will be led by a large senior class that has been getting valuable minutes since their freshman year.

“We have a lot of experienced seniors on the team that have played a lot of games together. I think we’re going to have a really good season,” senior linebacker Ty Eskridge said.

Bradford said they’re looking to mitigate those inconsistencies by ensuring Vernon football is a player-led team.

Another aspect that helps the Bulldogs win is their physicality.

“We’re gonna run the ball, we’re gonna run the ball right at you,” Bradford said.

Vernon opens its season versus South Lamar at home on Aug. 25.