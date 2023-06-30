HSFT Stop #5: TCPS Eagles

Last year was unprecedented for TCPS. The Eagles served a postseason ban in head coach Brad Kimberlin’s first season at the helm. Now that the sanctions are behind the Eagles, preparing for a normal season has never felt so good.

“It feels a lot better, we got everything under control and everyone is at more of a peace and can finally practice and be all together like a normal season so we are all excited,” senior kicker Stuart Long said.

Even though the postseason was never an option a year ago, the Eagles still finished second in their division, ending the year with five straight wins. Creating momentum heading into 2023.

“We put it all together last year towards the end of the season,” Long said. “So we will just build off of that and hopefully we will be even better this season.”

Kimberlin doesn’t just have his eyes set on building a winning team. His goal is to create a winning culture.

“Driving the commitment level of what it takes to build a football program,” head coach Brad Kimberlin said. “You can have a team but to build a football program that the kids get into the system, they buy into what you’re doing. It makes them better athletes.”

The eagles are taking notice of the positive change surrounding the program.

“He’s brought a good mindset in my opinion, he wants us all to be here and when we are here, we start going pretty well,” senior quarterback Brewer Bailey said.

TCPS has a group of 13 seniors. Most of them have been friends for years, which makes the upcoming schedule even more special.

“I’m more excited than anything,” Long said. “I’ve known some of these guys since I was tiny, since pre-first some of them. I’m just looking forward to having one last ride with my friends.”

Bailey can’t wait to get back out on the field one more time.

“It means a lot to me. Football means everything to me and football means a lot to a lot of guys out here so I think we are going to give it our all this season.”