HSFT Stop #51: Gordo

Gordo, AL (WCBI)- Gordo football went 11-2 in Gus Smith’s first season as head coach last year. Smith says his familiarity with the Green Wave’s opponents now will be helpful. Gordo will have a new face under center, former safety Jase Neel. He played catcher for the baseball team and Smith says he has a cannon.

“I am confident in his athletic ability,” Smith said. “He will have rough edges at first because he never played QB at this level but he’s an athlete and will make things happen.”

“He has been able to put balls on the spot that our DBs haven’t been able to get to,” senior defensive back Jace Hathcock said. “He’s had to go up against starters like me and Ethan and I think he will really perform well in the games”.

The Green Wave went from having 22 seniors last year to just six this season, but the program has a tradition of winning. Since 2014, Gordo has won at least 10 games every year besides one.

“I’ve been part of four teams and we went to the state championship in 2020 my freshman year but I feel way more confident now than I did back then,” senior center Connor Tilley said.

The Green Wave’s season gets started on August 25th against Sipsey Valley.