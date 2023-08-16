HSFT Stop #52: Pontotoc

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) — Pontotoc football is leaving 4A behind and entering the world of 5A this season.

“5A is going to be tough,” head coach Jeff Carter said. “They always have the West Point, Lafayette, Clarksdale, those guys. We’ve got to bring our level up as much as we can.”

They’ll have to bring their level of game up because the Warriors aren’t getting an increase in numbers on the team.

“We still have the same numbers we did in 4A so it’s still difficult to practice because you have guys that are going both ways,” Carter said. “But we’re ready to accept the challenge.”

It’s a challenge the players are excited about.

“I was happy being able to compete with some of the best schools in Mississippi,” senior Jakylen Judon said.

Pontotoc will have lots of turnover on offense, especially under center. The Warriors are undergoing a quarterback battle between underclassmen Miller Finn and Courtland Pass.

“Right now we don’t have any experience at quarterback. We’re real young up front and at receiver but defensively I think we’re going to be OK,” Carter said. “I feel good about our attitude and work ethic and our ability.”

Pontotoc hosts Amory to start the season on Aug. 25.