HSFT Stop #55: West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) — West Point football is chasing history. The Green Wave are working to win their 12th state championship — an unprecedented number in Mississippi high school football history.

“We talk about it almost every day,” senior quarterback Qunterion Tillman-Evans said. “Just trying to bring it home, it would mean a lot.”

West Point has come close to its 12th state title, but the Green Wave have fallen in the championship game for the past three seasons.

“We are just trying to get that taste out of our mouth and bring it home,” Tillman-Evans said.

Head coach Chris Chambless has seen the drive from his players this summer.

“Our guys really came came to work and to be prepared this year,” Chambless said.

The Green Wave have the talent. They’ll be led by 4-star running back and Florida commit Kahnen Daniels.

“He’s an unbelievable player but we got some other guys that are gonna play well and they all feed off each other,” Chambless said. “KD is a great leader for us but he’s got a good supporting cast around him.”

The chase for their 12th state championship starts at Louisville on Aug. 25.