HSFT Stop #56: Saltillo

SALTILLO, Miss. (WCBI) — Saltillo football is searching for its first winning season since 2014. This year’s team has all it takes to get back above .500.

“I feel like we have one of the most talented groups of athletes that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” head coach Ryan Finch said. “They’ve got experience and have been playing with each other for the past two to three years so I really think that will set us apart this season.”

The senior class has been playing together since middle school. They’ve made it a goal to show the underclassman what it takes to be successful.

“Our seniors have really done a good job of leader our younger classmen,” Finch said. “Not just on the field but in the locker room as well explain how things are done, showing how things are done and leading by example.”

There is one common goal for the upperclassmen and they are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve it.

“It’s everything I’ve been with these guys since middle school and growing up so it’s everything to me to finish this with them and hopefully do great,” senior linebacker Coby Owens said.

“Everybody has been at workouts we’ve been working day in and day out,” senior wide receiver J.T. Beasley said. “Older guys have been coming to the field after practice, we just want to be the best we can be.”

Saltillo ended the season last year 3-8 but the Tigers aren’t trying to overhaul the team, instead, they want to be more detail-oriented.

“What we’ve really been stressing since last season is focus on the little things, doing your job, giving every ounce of effort you have every single play,” Finch said.

“Just execute every play,” Beasley said. “Give everything you have on every play and then unity, that’s what we’re working on as a team.”

The Tigers are playing with a chip on their shoulder and are excited to get under the Friday night lights to prove that this year’s team is different.

“It’s been so long since we’ve played a Friday night game,” Finch said. “We’ve gone through the summer, now we are almost at the point where all the hard work will pay off.”

Saltillo kicks off its season August 25th on the road against New Albany.