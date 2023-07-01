HSFT Stop #6: French Camp Academy

French Camp, Miss. (WCBI)- French Camp head coach Nathan Wright is entering his 20th season at the helm. His team is coming off a 4-7 campaign, but his experience has taught him a very important lesson on how to approach each season mentally.

“It’s taught me to hold everything loosely. You never know but you come in and do the best that you can,” Wright said. “You never know what injuries will show up.”

One of the injuries he had to deal with was his quarterback, and son, Benjamin. He hurt his knee in the spring game and is out. Wright is trying to find out who will be under center for the Panthers this year but his nephew, Logan Wright, has impressed so far.

“I expect him to step right in there and do a great job. He keeps getting better and I expect him to be tough. Physically I think he will be there,” Nathan Wright said.

Wright says his team is sharper this year mentally and will be more solid up-front due to their size.

“We have more experience overall on the whole team and up-front we’ll be better. As long as we get straight where we need to and have the right mentality, we’ll be fine,” senior wide receiver Avery Summers said.

Senior running back and linebacker Silas Hodge said this year’s team is incredibly close both on and off the field. He said that is one of their many advantages.

“When it gets to the fourth quarter we play harder so that’s always a plus,” Hodge said.

Last year, the Panthers got off to a slow start. They were 0-3 heading into Week 4. Wright says if they want to improve, that can’t happen again.

“Last year we didn’t start well and that put us behind the eight ball. We need to come out of the gate this year from the very beginning,” Nathan Wright said.