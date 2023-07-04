HSFT Stop #9: Noxapater

NOXAPATER, Miss. (WCBI) — A crucial part of the offseason for Noxapater football is Tiger Day. It’s a practice dedicated to team unity and mental toughness — run by army drill sergeants.

Senior Chris Dale said the drill sergeants helps them push themselves to the max and builds team unity.

“It helps me identify who our leaders are going to be,” head coach Caleb Kelly said.

Kelly is coming off his first season as head coach, a year that saw a three-win improvement for the Tigers.

“It was a huge growing season for us as a coaching staff,” Kelly said. “We’re never going to be satisfied unless we’re playing postseason play.”

Noxapater’s plan to make the playoffs this season involves the motto: 1%. Kelly said if you do something every single day, it will add up — even if it’s 1% at a time. The Tigers’ shirts remind them of this motto.

“First thing is getting out of bed in the morning. That’s the hardest thing,” junior Tyikenyon Wilson said. “If you can do that, I believe you’re 1% better already.”

And a day getting coached by drill sergeants helps them do just that.

“It shows me that the ones that are here are mentally tough and that’s who your leaders are,” Kelly said. “In this game of football, you have to be mentally tough and physically tough. That’s what it takes to be successful in football and life.”

Noxapater opens its season at home Aug. 25 against Southeast Lauderdale.