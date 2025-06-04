Humidity on the rise

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a brief reprieve, humidity is back! Rain chances will eventually increase as well, especially by the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Expect a mix of sun & clouds with highs in the upper 80s area-wide, with heat indices potentially pushing past 90 degrees. While a couple of showers are possible in the afternoon, the best coverage of rain looks to set up well east of the region toward central Alabama, Georgia and northern Florida.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds will stick around with lows in the upper 60s.

THU/FRI: Hot, humid weather continues most of the day with just isolated, pop-up showers in the late afternoon hours. The hottest day may be Friday where highs will likely reach the lower 90s.

WEEKEND: Showers and storms appear more likely during the day, and some of these may be severe with gusty wind. The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the entire area in a risk of severe weather. Sunday’s forecast will hinge on what eventually happens Saturday, but there seems to be decent potential of redeveloping storms Sunday afternoon as well.