Hurricane Ian continues rampage across east coast

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBI) – Hurricane Ian travels to South Carolina.

You are looking at a video at Ocean Isle Beach sent by our sister station WWAY.

This is near the state line.

Gusting winds and heavy rain is taking their toll on the coast.

Of course, the beach area is empty as violent waves take place.

There are reported floods in the state of South Carolina as well.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter