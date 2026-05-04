ICC to offer food management certification class in Belden Center

BELDEN/ICC (WCBI) – Itawamba Community College is looking to prepare people interested in food service and hospitality careers.

The college is offering a Food Management Certification class on May 18.

This will be held at the ICC Belden Center, located at 3200 Adams Farm Road.

The course will teach various things, from safe kitchen practices, money handling, and daily business operations.

The cost of the program is $1,000.

Financial assistance is available for qualified applicants.

For more information or to register, please contact Program Director Christy Scheuer at acscheuer@iccms.edu or (662)407-1505.

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