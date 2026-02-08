It has been 15 years since a woman went missing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) Vickie Ellington was last heard from on January 27, 2011, when she texted friends stating that she was going to meet someone in Louisville from Kosciusko.

After not hearing from Ellington throughout the day, her friends became worried and drove to Louisville to look for her.

They were able to find her Chevrolet Suburban in the Wal-Mart parking lot in Louisville.

Authorities looked over surveillance video taken from the Wal-Mart parking lot.

In the video, Ellington’s Suburban is seen parking in the parking lot, a person then got out of the vehicle and started walking towards a McDonald’s and Taco Bell before walking out of the camera’s range.

The person never returned to the vehicle.

Ellington adopted and was raising her 8-year-old grandson at the time of her disappearance.

She never made it to meet up with the person she planned to meet in Louisville that day.

Her case remains unsolved at this time.

If you have any information about the disappearance, or know where Vickie Ellington might be, you are asked to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.