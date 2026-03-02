It has been three years since a man was last seen in Shuqualak

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)Kenneth Reed was last seen on February 22nd, 2023, around 10:30 a.m. in the 6000 block of Lime Street in Noxubee County.

Earlier in the morning, Reed was dropped off at his grandfather ‘s home.

He stayed at the home while his grandfather went to town for a few hours.

Reed was not answering his phone, so his grandfather decided to go back to the house to check on him.

On his way back to the house, he came across a blue, 1998 Chevrolet Silverado, which belonged to him.

Inside the truck was Reed’s cell phone.

The truck was found abandoned near the intersection of Mahorner Road and Paulette Road in the Shuqualak Community.

A Silver Alert was issued for him by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation on February 24th, 2023.

Reed’s case remains unsolved at this time.

If you have any information about his disappearance or where he might be, you are asked to contact the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office.

