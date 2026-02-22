It was a very scary moment for a driver and a Pedestrian Friday

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) It was a very scary moment for a driver and a Pedestrian Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 Friday afternoon, Tupelo Police Officers were on the scene of a vehicle and pedestrian accident.

According to the Tupelo Police Department, the accident happened on North Gloster Street near Mccullough Boulevard.

The pedestrian was injured and had to be taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.

The Tupelo Police Department is encouraging everyone to use caution when traveling in that area

More Details about this incident will be released when they become available.

